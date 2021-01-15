Thailand reports three new virus cases, urges disclosure of travel history

Thailand reported three new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with a total of infections to 40, health ministry officials said, criticizing the patient to not reveal their travel history.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Thailand asks people to avoid traveling to countries affected and asked to refrain from flying lure tourists with the promotion.

Two new patients, all of Thailand citizen, had returned from a holiday in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and come into contact with the third patient, their grandson was 8 years old, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Health.

Grandpa was not disclosed trip history when he first sought medical attention and risked becoming a super-spreader, the incidence of major transmission from one source, Anutin said.

“We have to criticize it … it’s creating a lot of problems for us,” said Anutin.

Patients come to the hospital on February 23, but did not disclose the travel history until the next day, B Care Medical Center said in a statement.

The patient came into contact with 30 medical personnel at the hospital, which later tested negative for the virus and are in quarantine themselves at home, the statement said.

Passengers, crew members and students in the classroom the child was all being tested, officials said.

the boy’s school has been closed for 14 days and will be cleaned, a statement from Don Mueng District Office said.

A-TMB Thanachart Bank also announced it will close branches in the area for disinfection after an employee’s relative reported to have the virus.

This branch workers have tested negative for the virus, but was asked to stay at home for 14 days, he said.

Public Health Ministry officials will be banned from traveling to countries at risk. If travel is necessary, personnel are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, said Sukhum.

Risk countries including China, Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Italy, Iran and Japan.

“For a flight, please reduce the sale,” said Anutin.

“Although the tickets are cheap, it could be your last vacation.”

The national airline Thai Airways Pcl, said executives take a pay cut to reduce costs amid falling-off in passenger travel.