Thailand Medical Cannabis Market Report 2019-2024 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

IMARC Group’s latest research report, the Thailand medical cannabis market has witnessed stable growth over the past few years. Until 1934, when the country passed its Marijuana Act, the people in Thailand had used marijuana as a traditional medicine for centuries. The fibers from both the hemp and marijuana plants were used for creating fabrics which were employed for clothing purposes. In addition to this, cannabis was utilized as a spice in the Thai boat noodle soup, natively known as kuaytiaw reua. Farmers and pregnant women were also known to consume cannabis as a muscle relaxer and to ease labor pains. Later in 1979, when the country passed its Narcotics Act, the use of marijuana in all its forms was prohibited entirely along with its production, imports or exports. However, in December 2018, the Government approved the use of cannabis for medical purposes, making it the first country to legalize cannabis in Southeast Asia. However, recreational use remains illegal in the country.

Market Trends:

Cannabis has healing properties owing to which it is used as a treatment for chronic pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting along with improving patient-reported multiple sclerosis spasticity symptoms. Recent studies have also found that cannabidiol (CBD), an active ingredient in cannabis, can reduce seizures in individuals with rare childhood epilepsy disorders. Growing awareness about these medical benefits of cannabis has significantly increased its sales. Besides this, there has been an increase in medical tourism in Thailand which has led to a rise in the requirement of medical cannabis across the region. Moreover, the Government of Thailand has allowed companies to conduct research on the marijuana plant and its production. It has also granted access to foreign players to enter into a joint venture with a local company which has prompted international investments in the industry. For instance, the companies in the US and Canada are investing considerable capital in the Thailand medical cannabis market through joint ventures.

Market Segmentation:

Market Potential by Cultivated Species

1. Indica

2. Sativa

3. Hybrid

Market Potential by Derivatives

1. Cannabidiol (CBD)

2. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

3. Others

Market Potential by Application Areas

1. Cancer

2. Arthritis

3. Migraine

4. Epilepsy

5. Others

Market Potential by End-Use

1. Pharmaceuticals

2. Research and Development Centres

3. Others

Market Potential by Route of Administration

1. Oral Solutions and Capsules

2. Smoking

3. Vaporizer

3. Topicals

4. Others

