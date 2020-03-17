Thailand Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2027

The global Thailand market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Thailand market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
Key players in the Thailand water pump market include Grundfos, KSB AG, Kirloskar Brothers Limited and Ebara Corporation. Global players such as Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd., and Flowserve Corporation focus on research and development initiatives to introduce innovative products in order to attain sustainable advantages over the competition.
These market players also focus on expanding their regional presence through mergers and acquisitions. Water pump manufacturers in Thailand usually sell their products through distributors, who account for approximately 80% sales share as compared to 20% share via direct sales. Global and regional players in the Thailand water pump market focus on entering into long-term tie-ups with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and distributors. Chinese players lay emphasis on tie-ups with retailers to enhance customer reach.
The Thailand water pump market is segmented into:
Thailand water pump, by Pump Type
- Submersible Water Pump
- Mono bloc Water Pump
Thailand water pump, by End-use Application
- Domestic
- Agriculture
- Industrial
- Chemical
- Power
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Thailand water pump, byPump Capacity
- Up to 3HP
- 3–5HP
- 5–10HP
- 10–15HP
- 15–20HP
- 20–30HP
Thailand water pump Market, by Region
- Northern Thailand
- Northeastern Thailand
- Central & Eastern Thailand
- Southern Thailand
Each market player encompassed in the Thailand market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Thailand market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
