Texturized Vegetable Protein Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2018 – 2028

XploreMR offers a 10 year forecast for the global texturized vegetable protein market between 2018 and 2028. The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on texturized vegetable protein for the global market. The study demonstrates in-depth analysis of the key market dynamics, which are expected to influence the market performance in the long run. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for texturized vegetable protein products. The report also offers updates on recent trends, key drivers and restraints, volume and value forecasts, and various opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional texturized vegetable protein markets.

After an extensive study of the global texturized vegetable protein market, it has been noted that food processing industry has highly influenced this market in the past, and is expected to account for a considerable demand for texturized vegetable protein throughout the projected period of 10-years. We have observed that stringent standards by regulatory bodies across the globe has created a major impact on the global texturized vegetable protein market. The report focuses towards developing products that are associated with various health benefits in order to leverage opportunity arising from growing number of health conscious consumers worldwide. After examining this market thoroughly, our analysts have arrived at a conclusion that the key players operating in this market are focusing on enhancing production capacity and innovation in terms of various forms and value added products that are healthy and also find its way in a plethora of different applications. According to the report, the market concentration of key players in the global texturized vegetable protein market is increasing continuously, both on vertical as well as on horizontal levels. Producers of texturized vegetable protein are entering into mergers and acquisitions in order to increase their production capacity.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competition analysis of the key market players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of texturized vegetable protein manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, form, end use, distribution channel, and region. The report includes texturized vegetable protein market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

By product type, the global texturized vegetable protein market is segmented as soy, wheat and pea. Texturized vegetable protein produced from soybean is the predominant segment and is expected to account for over 86% of the overall market in terms of revenue. By form, the market is segmented as chunks, slices, flakes and granules. Furthermore, by end use, the global texturized vegetable protein market is segmented into household, commercial and industrial. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct and indirect channels. For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous texturized vegetable protein manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of texturized vegetable protein in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the texturized vegetable protein market by countries. Global market numbers by source have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global texturized vegetable protein market.

Analysis by Product Type

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Analysis by Form

Chunks

Slices

Flakes

Granules

Analysis by End Use

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Food Industry

Snacks and Functional Bars

Ready Meals

Meat Analogues

Meat Extenders

Others

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Analysis by Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Other Retail Sales

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

