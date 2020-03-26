Textile Staples Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2021

The global Textile Staples market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Textile Staples market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Textile Staples market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

Each market player encompassed in the Textile Staples market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

growing demand for technical textiles

The APEJ region is emerging as a significant player within the technical textiles market. The U.S. is a significant consumer of technical textiles, followed by Western Europe and Japan. However, the technical textile industry in developed countries such as United States and Japan is maturing in a significant way. The fast-paced economic growth leading to infrastructure development as well as higher disposable incomes have made India a key market for technical textile products. Moreover, the country has established a foothold in the production of technical textiles owing to its skilled and technical manpower as well as abundant availability of raw materials.

Cotton staple will remain the dominant segment in the textile staples market

The cotton staple will remain dominant among other natural fibre counterparts as rising middle class in developing countries has a special preference towards cotton. In developed regions, consumers concerned about the environment are also preferring natural fibres. The demand for synthetic textile staples, led by polyester, will be driven by technology advancement as functional aspects can be easily incorporated in them for technical applications.

