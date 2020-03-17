Testing, Inspection and Certification Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report examines the size of the global testing, inspection and certification market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global testing, inspection and certification market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Test, Inspection and Certification (ICT) services are mainly used in the food and beverage sector to test the quality of food products to improve productivity and preserve the health of consumers.

In 2017, the size of the global testing, inspection and certification market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the course of the period 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by

Intertek Group

AsureQuality

Dekra

Bureau Veritas

Underwriters Laboratories

SGS Group

ALS

Lloyd’s Register Group

Element Materials Technology

ASTM International

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, product can be divided into inspection certification

tests

Market segment by application, divided into

food and beverages

Automotive

Oil and gas

Aeronautics

Textile

Telecommunications

Automation

Medical devices

Defense

Others

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the testing, inspection and certification market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the test, inspection and certification market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Manufacturers of

testing, inspection and certification testing, inspection and certification distributors / traders / wholesalers

Testing, Inspection and Certification Sub-component Manufacturers

Industry Association in Manufacturers

downstream

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the testing, inspection and certification market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global test, inspection and certification market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry

1.1 Overview of the testing, inspection and certification market

1.1.1 Scope of the test, inspection and certification product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global test, inspection and certification market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for testing, inspection and certification by type

1.3.1 Test

1.3.2 Inspection

1.3.3 Certification

1.4 End-user / application testing, inspection and certification market

1.4.1 Food and drink

1.4.2 Automobile

1.4.3 Oil and gas

1.4.4 Aerospace

1.4.5 Textile

1.4.6 Telecommunications

1.4.7 Automation

1.4.8 Medical devices

1.4.9 Defense

1.4.10 Others

Chapter Two: Comprehensive Analysis of Competition for Player Testing, Inspection and Certification

2.1 Size of the market for tests, inspections and certifications (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

To continue…

