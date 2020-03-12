Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra Certification GmbH

‘Testing, Inspection and Certification market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Testing, Inspection and Certification industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra Certification GmbH, BSI Group, UI LLC, Mistras Group, Inc.

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market valued approximately USD 199.05 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessments bodies who provide service ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification. The sector consist both in-house and outsourced services. TIC plays a significant role to ensure products, infrastructure, services are met with the suggested standards and regulations in terms of safety and quality. Advent of new technologies, increasing health safety measure, stringent environment norms have changed the entire industry outlook entirely with respect to the compliance of norms and regulations which ensure the safety of the individual, machines, buildings, etc. Surging demand in automotive sector for automotive testing, increasing disposable income, surging TIC in medical equipment sector, rapid urbanization and increased requirements for harmonized standards are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growth opportunities for small-sized and medium-sized business in the TIC ecosystem is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of skilled professionals and strict standards & regulations worldwide associated with TIC are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to implementation of safety regulation in the industries such as food & beverages, water & wastewater, chemicals and transportation & logistics in the region. North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising disposable income of the developing countries such as India and China and rising investment by private players in the technology sector across the region.

The in-depth information by segments of the Testing, Inspection and Certification market:

Key players: SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra Certification GmbH, BSI Group, UI LLC, Mistras Group, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), by Sourcing Type (In-house, Outsourced), by End-User (Construction & Engineering, Chemicals, Food & Healthcare, Industrial, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

