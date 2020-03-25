Testing Inspection and Certification Market Competitive Outlook By to 2027 – Eurofins Scientific, Applus Services, ALS Limited, DEKRA Automobil GmbH, TUV , SUD AG, TUV Rheinland AG, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group

The global testing, inspection & certification market accounted at US$ 243.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 379.89 in 2027.

The Testing Inspection and Certification Market report incorporates a careful investigation of market drivers, limitations, dangers, and openings. It tends to rewarding venture choices for the players in the coming years. Examiners have offered market estimates at a worldwide and a provincial dimension. The exploration of Testing Inspection and Certification Market report is an extensive investigation of the different components impacting the worldwide market. Report highlights upon the present fundamental actualities associated with this market which is important factors for the growth of business.

The progression of technological advancement, along with the popularity of the internet of things (IoT) has a profound positive impact over the maintenance and inspection through the introduction of predictive maintenance.

Furthermore, the rise in emphasis towards reducing equipment and machinery downtime has added to the demand for frequent maintenance, testing, and inspection of critical assets and systems. Thus, the adoption of advanced technologies is expected to drive the testing, inspection & certification market.

The global testing, inspection & certification market by service type was led by testing segment. One of the significant consideration of testing process is the know-how and experience of the personnel conducting testing. Generally, factory employees are not as qualified and dependable as the trained technicians employed by accredited testing labs. Further, inspection held the second largest testing, inspection & certification market share in 2018.

Top Key Players Testing Inspection and Certification Market

• Eurofins Scientific

• Applus Services

• ALS Limited

• DEKRA Automobil GmbH

• TUV SUD AG

• TUV Rheinland AG

• SGS SA

• Bureau Veritas SA

• Intertek Group plc

• DNV GL AS

The global testing, inspection & certification market by sourcing type was led by in-house service segment. Sometimes, in-house employees may have a better knowledge regarding the overall functions of the business, which provides them with understandings into how certain activities should be handled. It enables them to perform activities with the company’s main vision at the front of the decision-making process. The segment holds over 50% of the total testing, inspection & certification market share.

The global testing, inspection & certification market is segmented on end-user as Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Power, Manufacturing & Construction, and Others. Consumer goods & retail is witnessing the highest CAGR growth in the testing, inspection & certification market. The consumer goods & retail is a very vast industry, comprising of several sub-sectors. Further, the rising need for TIC services in the consumer electronics and electrical industry is the major factor bolstering the testing, inspection & certification market demand.

