Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

This report examines global testing, inspections and certifications? TIC? market size, industry status and forecasts, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. Does this research report classify global tests, inspections and certifications? TIC? market by companies, by region, by type and by end-use industry.

The companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The goal of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, security, and compliance of a company’s products and services.

The EU is the largest testing, inspection and certification region, with an income market share of around 38.89% in 2016, the United States, after the EU, has a share of 27.48% market. China is an important test, inspection and certification market in Asia, representing 12.33% of market share.

The application of testing, inspection and certification included consumer products, commodities, industry, LFE and other industries. Industry is the largest application takes 51.18% revenue market share in 2016. LFE is the second application takes 24.14% revenue market share in 2016.

In 2017, the global test, inspection and certification? TIC?the market size was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Certification

Intertek

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

DNV

TUV Rheinland

UL LLC

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SAI Global

BSI Group

Exova Group

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, product can be divided into inspection certification

tests

Market segment by application, divided into LFE consumer

products industry

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

study and forecast the size of the testing, inspection and certification market? TIC? on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the testing, inspection and certification market? TIC? are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Testing, inspection and certification of key stakeholders ? TIC? Manufacturer

testing, inspection and certification ? TIC? Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Test, inspection and certification? TIC? Sub-components Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of tests, inspection and certification? TIC? market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Global testing, inspection and certification? TIC? Market size, status and forecasts 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the testing, inspection and certification industry? TIC?

1.1 Tests, inspection and certification? TIC? Market overview

1.1.1 Tests, inspection and certification? TIC? Scope of the product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global testing, inspection and certification? TIC? Market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Tests, inspection and certification? TIC? Market by type

1.3.1 Test

1.3.2 Inspection

1.3.3 Certification

1.4 Tests, inspection and certification? TIC? Market by end users / application

1.4.1 Consumer product

1.4.2 Commodities

1.4.3 Industry

1.4.4 LFE

Chapter Two: Global Testing, Inspection and Certification? TIC? Analysis of the competition by the players

2.1 Tests, inspection and certification? TIC? Market size (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 SGS Group

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

To continue…

