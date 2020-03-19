TEST PHANTOMS MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY FLUKE, IBA, STANDARD IMAGING, BIODEX MEDICAL SYSTEMS, RAYSAFE, CAPINTEC, PRO-PROJECT, THE PHANTOM

Global Test Phantoms Market 2020 report outlines the evolution of Test Phantoms industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report also presents the revenue opportunities in the Test Phantoms market through to 2024, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band. The market segmented by manufacturers, regions, type and application

The worldwide market for Test Phantoms is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

USA has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in test phantoms market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for test phantoms in 2016.

In the industry, Gammex profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Fluke and IBA ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.82%, 9.80% and 9.18% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Market Segment By Type –

• CT Test Phantoms

• Mammography Test Phantoms

• Ultrasound Test Phantoms

• Radiation Oncology Test Phantoms

• MRI Test Phantoms

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Research institute

• School

• Hospital

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

