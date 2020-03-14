Test Automation Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2026

In this report, the global Test Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Test Automation market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Test Automation market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Test Automation market report include:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global test automation market on the basis of various types of test automation into functional testing, configuration testing, web services testing, acceptance testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, load testing, security testing, mobile testing, migration testing, platform testing, usability testing, network testing, and QA process design. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis for the test automation market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level. Classification of global test automation market into its various types offers in-depth understanding of test automation in different market scenarios.

Global Test Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the test automation market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete test automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the test automation market’s growth.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware Technologies, SmartBear Inc., Tricentis GmbH, SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., CA Technologies and Zensar Technologies are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

Global Test Automation Market, by Component

Services Advisory and Assessment Services Managed Services Others



Product Test Automation Tools Functional Testing Configuration Testing Web Services Testing Acceptance Testing Compatibility Testing Integration Testing Load Testing Security Testing Mobile Testing Migration Testing Platform Testing Usability Testing Network Testing QA Process Design Type Independent Tools Others



Global Test Automation Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

On Premise

Global Test Automation Market, by Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

The study objectives of Test Automation Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Test Automation market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Test Automation manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Test Automation market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Test Automation market.

