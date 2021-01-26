Terminal Tractor Market to Reach US$ 908.1 Mn at a CAGR of 4.5% in 2027

“The global terminal tractor market is estimated to account US$ 623.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 908.1 Mn by 2027.”

Geographically, Asia Pacific holds the largest terminal tractor market share as the region consist of a huge number of container ports where the demand for the terminal tractor is high. Due to such factors, the Asia Pacific region would continue to grow. The government of the region is continuously focusing on increasing spending in automotive and transportation industries so that companies would adopt an automated terminal tractor to ease its business process.

Exhibit: Lucrative Regional Terminal Tractor Market.

Global Terminal Tractor Market – Company Profiles

AB Volvo

Autocar LLC

Blyyd

Capacity Trucks

Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation)

Konecranes

Mafi Transport-Systeme GmBH

Mol CY NV

Terberg Group B.V.

Terminal Investment Corporation

Advancements in the manufacturing sector tobe one of the major drivers

The global manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from Governments of various countries and especially the developing economies. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a steady recovery of the manufacturing sector in developed countries. This factor would be propelling the demand of terminal tractor market in the forecast period.

Growing needs of transportation amongst the increasingly complex supply chains

The logistical complexities have multiplied mainly due to the diverse nature of consumer demands observed in different regions of the world pertaining to any product. For successful market expansions, organizations focus on increasing the product assortments catering to the needs of the local market, giving rise to a highly diverse portfolio of products. The larger the diversity, the higher is the complexity of the supply chain for the organization to manage efficiently in delivering products as well as services. Therefore, the terminal tractor market across the globe is anticipated to grow.

