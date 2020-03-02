Tennis Racquet Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Racquet market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 334.4 million by 2025, from $ 327.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Racquet business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Racquet market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Tennis Racquet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Woodies
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wilson
TELOON
Babolat
Head
YONEX
Prince
Volkl
Tecnifibre
Slazenger
Dunlop
Solinco
Bonny
One Strings
ProKennex
PACIFIC
Gamma
Qiangli
PowerAngle
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tennis Racquet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tennis Racquet market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tennis Racquet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tennis Racquet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tennis Racquet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Tennis Racquet Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Tennis Racquet Segment by Type
2.2.1 Graphite
2.2.2 Boron and Kevlar
2.2.3 Aluminum
2.2.4 Woodies
2.3 Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Tennis Racquet Segment by Application
2.4.1 Professional Tennis Players
2.4.2 Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
2.4.3 Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
2.5 Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Tennis Racquet Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Tennis Racquet by Company
3.1 Global Tennis Racquet Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Tennis Racquet Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tennis Racquet Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Tennis Racquet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Tennis Racquet Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Tennis Racquet Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Tennis Racquet by Regions
4.1 Tennis Racquet by Regions
4.2 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Tennis Racquet Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Tennis Racquet Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tennis Racquet by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Tennis Racquet Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Tennis Racquet Distributors
10.3 Tennis Racquet Customer
11 Global Tennis Racquet Market Forecast
11.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Tennis Racquet Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Wilson
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.1.3 Wilson Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Wilson Latest Developments
12.2 TELOON
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.2.3 TELOON Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 TELOON Latest Developments
12.3 Babolat
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.3.3 Babolat Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Babolat Latest Developments
12.4 Head
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.4.3 Head Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Head Latest Developments
12.5 YONEX
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.5.3 YONEX Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 YONEX Latest Developments
12.6 Prince
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.6.3 Prince Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Prince Latest Developments
12.7 Volkl
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.7.3 Volkl Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Volkl Latest Developments
12.8 Tecnifibre
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.8.3 Tecnifibre Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Tecnifibre Latest Developments
12.9 Slazenger
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.9.3 Slazenger Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Slazenger Latest Developments
12.10 Dunlop
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.10.3 Dunlop Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Dunlop Latest Developments
12.11 Solinco
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.11.3 Solinco Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Solinco Latest Developments
12.12 Bonny
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.12.3 Bonny Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Bonny Latest Developments
12.13 One Strings
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.13.3 One Strings Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 One Strings Latest Developments
12.14 ProKennex
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.14.3 ProKennex Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 ProKennex Latest Developments
12.15 PACIFIC
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.15.3 PACIFIC Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 PACIFIC Latest Developments
12.16 Gamma
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.16.3 Gamma Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Gamma Latest Developments
12.17 Qiangli
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.17.3 Qiangli Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Qiangli Latest Developments
12.18 PowerAngle
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered
12.18.3 PowerAngle Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 PowerAngle Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
