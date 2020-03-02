Tennis Racquet Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Racquet market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 334.4 million by 2025, from $ 327.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Racquet business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Racquet market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Tennis Racquet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Woodies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wilson

TELOON

Babolat

Head

YONEX

Prince

Volkl

Tecnifibre

Slazenger

Dunlop

Solinco

Bonny

One Strings

ProKennex

PACIFIC

Gamma

Qiangli

PowerAngle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tennis Racquet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tennis Racquet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tennis Racquet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tennis Racquet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tennis Racquet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Tennis Racquet Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Tennis Racquet Segment by Type

2.2.1 Graphite

2.2.2 Boron and Kevlar

2.2.3 Aluminum

2.2.4 Woodies

2.3 Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Tennis Racquet Segment by Application

2.4.1 Professional Tennis Players

2.4.2 Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

2.4.3 Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

2.5 Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Tennis Racquet Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Tennis Racquet by Company

3.1 Global Tennis Racquet Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Tennis Racquet Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tennis Racquet Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Tennis Racquet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Tennis Racquet Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Tennis Racquet Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Tennis Racquet by Regions

4.1 Tennis Racquet by Regions

4.2 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Tennis Racquet Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Tennis Racquet Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tennis Racquet by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Tennis Racquet Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Tennis Racquet Distributors

10.3 Tennis Racquet Customer

11 Global Tennis Racquet Market Forecast

11.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Tennis Racquet Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Tennis Racquet Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Wilson

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.1.3 Wilson Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Wilson Latest Developments

12.2 TELOON

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.2.3 TELOON Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 TELOON Latest Developments

12.3 Babolat

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.3.3 Babolat Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Babolat Latest Developments

12.4 Head

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.4.3 Head Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Head Latest Developments

12.5 YONEX

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.5.3 YONEX Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 YONEX Latest Developments

12.6 Prince

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.6.3 Prince Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Prince Latest Developments

12.7 Volkl

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.7.3 Volkl Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Volkl Latest Developments

12.8 Tecnifibre

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.8.3 Tecnifibre Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Tecnifibre Latest Developments

12.9 Slazenger

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.9.3 Slazenger Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Slazenger Latest Developments

12.10 Dunlop

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.10.3 Dunlop Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Dunlop Latest Developments

12.11 Solinco

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.11.3 Solinco Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Solinco Latest Developments

12.12 Bonny

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.12.3 Bonny Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Bonny Latest Developments

12.13 One Strings

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.13.3 One Strings Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 One Strings Latest Developments

12.14 ProKennex

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.14.3 ProKennex Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 ProKennex Latest Developments

12.15 PACIFIC

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.15.3 PACIFIC Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 PACIFIC Latest Developments

12.16 Gamma

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.16.3 Gamma Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Gamma Latest Developments

12.17 Qiangli

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.17.3 Qiangli Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Qiangli Latest Developments

12.18 PowerAngle

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Tennis Racquet Product Offered

12.18.3 PowerAngle Tennis Racquet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 PowerAngle Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

