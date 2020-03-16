Temperature Sensor Market 2023 – Current Trends Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Segments, New Technology, Types, Size, Cost, Outlook 2023

According to Market Study Report, Temperature Sensor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Temperature Sensor Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=149829

The Temperature Sensor Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.62 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.48 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 166 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Temperature Sensor Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

Analog Devices (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Amphenol (US)

Global Mixed Mode Technology (Taiwan)

Integrated Device Technology (US)

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

Microchip Technology (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

Endress+Hauser (Switzerland)

Okazaki Manufacturing Company (Japan)

Yamari Industries (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Gunther GmbH Temperaturmesstechnik (Germany)

Omega Engineering (US)

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=149829

“Temperature sensor market for contact-type temperature sensor ICs to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The market for temperature sensor ICs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is attributed to the wide usage of temperature sensor ICs in computing applications owing to their small size and capability to sense remote locations. These are also increasingly used in electric and electronic products.

“Temperature sensor market for chemicals to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The chemicals end-user industry is expected to hold the largest share of the temperature sensor market between 2018 and 2023. Monitoring and controlling temperature in any chemical process is of vital importance. There are various critical and sensitive chemical processes wherein a small change in temperature may damage the processing equipment, as well as lead to loss of hundreds of thousands.

“Temperature sensor market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The temperature sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to continue to hold the largest market size owing to the strong demand for consumer equipment, including portable healthcare electronics and white goods. In addition, increasing industrial automation, especially in automotive and food & beverages sectors, will generate demand for temperature sensors in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1—45%, Tier 2—30%, and Tier 3—25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives—40% and Managers—60%

By Region: North America—30%, Europe—35%, APAC—20%, and RoW—15%

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=149829

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the temperature sensor market byproduct type, end-user industry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the temperature sensor market. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions carried out by the key players to achieve growth in the market.