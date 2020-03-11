Temperature Sensor Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2020

Temperature Sensor Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Temperature Sensor Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Temperature Sensor Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:
Companies mentioned in the report
Some of the leading players in the global temperature sensor market are Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. , Honeywell International Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.) and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) among others.
The market has been segmented as follows:
Global Temperature Sensor Market – By Product Type:
- Thermistor
- Resistance Temperature Detectors
- Thermocouple
- Infrared Temperature Sensor
- Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor
- Bimetallic Temperature Sensor
- Others
Global Temperature Sensor Market – By Sensing Method:
- Contact Temperature Sensor
- Non-contact Temperature Sensor
Global Temperature Sensor Market – By End Use Industry:
- Food and Beverage
- Aerospace and Defense
- Chemicals
- Oil & Gas
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Temperature Sensor Market – By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Taiwan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Others
