Telepresence Robots Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)

Market Overview

The telepresence robots market was valued at USD 148.3 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 285.4 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.53% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Telepresence robots are remotely monitored, autonomous robots equipped with a smartphone or motorised desktop stands which are connected to a camera or a monitor. The telepresence robot is assistive technology.

– Healthcare, business, and education institutes are expected to be the potential markets of telepresence robots worldwide. In the healthcare sector, the capability of telepresence robots of providing a virtual remote presence enables the doctors to assist their patients located at a different location without physically going to that place. Similarly, in the corporate sector, a business owner can access his/her various operations, can monitor their teams or attend conferences and meetings by operating a telepresence robot placed in that office premise.

– Companies are developing robots to replace astronauts with these so that they can work for a long time while being controlled from the earth while in low earth orbit space stations to reduce the burden on astronauts, shorten the time it takes to perform work in space, and minimize costs. Companies, such as GITAI are developing tech to put humanoid telepresence robots in space to take over astronauts.

– In addition, the rising research and development expenditure coupled with new players entering the market to develop and introduce advanced products will boost the demand for these robots. However, the high cost of maintenance of telepresence robots is expected to hamper the market adoption of telepresence robots in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

A telepresence robot is a device that helps the virtual presence of a human at work. It comprises of a wheel-based moving stand, tablets, and other multimedia facilities to offer smooth communication between people at remote locations. The robots use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications.

Key Market Trends

User Controlled Remote Presence Capabilities to Drive the Market Growth

– One of the significant aspects that has been a decisive factor in demand generation is the flexibility of the telepresence devices. Either it is in the field of education in schools or universities, or medical, business, or security, the telepresence robots allow the user to go live according to her/his convenience.

– It also adds to the cost factor where the business persons can collaborate with the peers without the need for travelling. Engineers, for instance, can guide the support persons and help them through the maintenance process for off-site and remotely located centers.

– Moreover, this feature also makes it prominent for applications in medical support where critical medical actions can be carried out in case of emergencies.

– As the number of people aged more than 65 grows across the world, particularly in countries, such as India and Japan, many will look to stay at home, rather than in an assisted living or nursing homes, and telepresence robots can be an important factor in helping them to achieve that independence.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– North America is estimated to have the largest market share owing to the fact that the telepresence robots meant for commercial applications are currently priced premium, thus requiring high initial investments. The presence of critical supporting infrastructure, such as communication and power makes it a more favorable market for the vendors to pitch in the products in the regional market.

– The telepresence robots, if used in the hospitals and healthcare facilities, may need to comply with the policies and regulatory acts that are in force in the region. For instance, the HIPAA privacy rule comes into effect if the health care provider use these devices to transmit or maintain health information in electronic form. The presence of the defined regulations, higher purchasing power, and the readiness of the end-user industry for upgrading the experience have been driving factors in the region.

– Furthermore, educational institutions, such as schools in the region are promptly using technological products to enhance and improve the learning experience of the students. This has also helped in making the regional market enjoy the dominant share in this market.

Competitive Landscape

The telepresence robots market is competitive and consists of several players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products or by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions.

– January 2019 – OhmniLabs launched its latest telepresence robot, Ohmni Supercam. The telepresence robot features the highest resolution camera available in a telepresence robot, giving users the ability to see content on whiteboards and printed documents more clearly than other systems.

– January 2018 – Suitable Technologies Inc., a creator of the Beam family of telepresence robots, introduced BeamPro 2. The robot offers advanced features that enhance communication within organizations. It has a modular mobile platform design so that it can be used as a communication device for Beam telepresence meetings, as well as a platform for add-on accessories, which can enhance concepts, such as remote patient care or virtual training.

