Telemedicine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Key Insights, Applications and Forecast Outlook 2025

The Global Telemedicine Market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Increase in rural health issues and hospitalizations, lack of resources to meet the increased cases etc., necessitated the growth of global Telemedicine market. Telemedicine is two-way, real-time interactive communication between a patient and healthcare provider at a different place, and supported by audio and video equipment along with integrated medical devices, enables the clinicians to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients remotely.

Studies reveal that over 62 million people lack access to adequate healthcare services. Also, the studies estimate, by 2020 there will be a shortage of 45,000 primary care providers. Delay in care due to lack of access is leading to health complications are necessitating the use of Telemedicine.

In many instances, telemedicine offers numerous benefits as a complement to traditional in-person medical care, including:

It is particularly helpful in rural areas, where there is a lack of accessibility to both basic health care and specialty care due to the shortage of healthcare providers.

Faster access to healthcare, which is a crucial factor in improved patient engagement and better outcomes.

Progress in healthcare industry towards the value-based care and use of telehealth technologies results in positive outcomes including fewer hospital re-admissions, more faithful following of prescribed courses of treatment, and faster recovery than that of patients not receiving the remote intervention.

Telemedicine allows hospitals to create a network to provide each other with support. By easily sharing their expertise outside their own institutions, doctors can offer incredible value to their medical colleagues and those colleagues’ patients.

Remote medical technology is an increasingly effective way to administer preventive medicine and manage chronic conditions. Telemedicine can be accessed through phone, video conference/kiosk and mobile app, through a simple 3-step process as mentioned below.

Global Telemedicine Market

All these advantages and ease of access are driving the global telemedicine market.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Telemedicine Market is segmented based on the specialty area such as General Consultation, Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology, Gynecology, Trauma Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Psychiatry, Pathology, General Surgery, and Others. Further, the market is segmented based on End Users such as Hospitals, Clinics, Patients and others. In addition, the market is segmented based on Technology such as Hardware, Software, and Telecommunications. The market is also classified based on the type such as Telehospitals/Clinics, Telehome, and mhealth.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes CareClix, ConsultADoctor, Teladoc, MeMD, iCliniq, American Well, Mdlive, MDAligne, StatDoctors, Doctor on Demand, Specialists On Call and LiveHealth Online.

