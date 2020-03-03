Telehealth Market Technology and Demand grow at a CAGR of 24% from 2019 to 2030 – Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Group, American Well, Resideo Technologies

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Telehealth Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global telehealth market was estimated to account for over US$ 5.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~24% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the telehealth market include Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Group, Vidyo, Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, American Well, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Cisco, among others.

The significant market growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population followed by several benefits offered by telehealth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and improvements in telecommunication infrastructure in emerging countries are anticipated to boost market growth further, over the forecast period. The rate of adoption of telehealth is gradually increasing, especially in the field of radiology, cardiology, and online consultation, further augmenting market growth.

Extensive research & development activities by major companies and universities across the globe to introduce new technologies with maximum safety & precision are expected to contribute significantly to market expansion. In April 2019, InTouch Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of Solo, an end-to-end fully integrated care platform, which is suitable for different user types in healthcare setting. Solo is a flexible platform integrated with services such as enhanced emergency care solutions, direct-to-patient, and direct-to-customer.

By Component: Services, Software, and Hardware

Mode of Delivery: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, and On-Premise

End User: Providers, Payers, and Patients

