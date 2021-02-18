Telehealth Market Strategies, Industry Verticals Forecast to 2025

Telehealth Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Telehealth report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The telehealth market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for telehealth is estimated to reach US$ 52,897.2 Mn in 2025.

Telehealth is a technique of exchanging data from a patient at home to healthcare professional for getting assistance in monitoring and diagnosing. Telehealth allows the healthcare practitioner to easily offer their services on consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information & communication technologies (ICT). These services are being offered through various mode of delivery such as on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based.

Key Competitors In Market are

The major players operating in the market of telehealth market include Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The market is witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Additionally, major players in the market are engaged in research and development activities. These players have been upgrading their product portfolio by applying for approvals as well as launching new products. For instance, in November, 2017, Medtronic plc with the Medtronic Care Management Services (MCMS) business launched the advanced and latest telehealth solutions for supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Home Telehealth Devices and Services.

Market segmentation:

Telehealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Integrated and Standalone), Type (Hardware, Services, and Software), Mode of Delivery (On-Premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based); and End User (Patients, Payers, and Healthcare Providers)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

