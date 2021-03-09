Telehandlers Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

The latest trend of telehandlers is modularity. Some vendors use state-of-the-art modular designs to manufacture telehandlers.

Cumulative factors that strengthen the global telehandlers market size are dollar and time utilization, cash inflows from businesses, equipment utilization and high prices. The key factor which catalyze the market growth is growing need for bulk material handling in livestock farming and agriculture. Agriculture yield is gradually escalating. Use of high-yield crops which are derived with improvement in irrigation practices, higher use of Information technology and fertilizers and genetically modified crops have augmented agricultural yield per hectare of entire major crops.

Heightened volume of agricultural produce boost the need for telehandlers in agricultural application. Not to mention, telehandlers also aids in fuel efficiency and have higher resale value than any other machines which creates immense opportunities for telehandlers market. However, the factor that may stand as obstacle to the market growth, is higher maintenance rate.

The telehandler market 2018 is classified into product type, region, application and ownership. On the basis of application, the classification extends into construction, agriculture and others. In developing nations, the construction segment exhibit promising growth rate owing to higher construction across the globe. Furthermore, the introduction of novel construction projects in developed countries will show exemplary growth in the forthcoming future.

With regard to product type, the telehandler market is breakdown into large and compact telehandler. Large telehandlers have numerous benefits over the other types of telehandlers which include four-wheel drive option, straight-mast forklift and others.

In concern to ownership, the telehandler market is bifurcated as personnel and rental. The rental segment accounted a major share of telehandler market 2018 owing to rise in maintenance and operational cost and higher initial cost. Expansion of the construction will reinforce the rental segment of telehandler market in the next couple of years.

With reference to geography, the telehandler market segmentation includes region, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific holds major global telehandlers market share as there is potential expansion in industrial sector of this region resulting higher number of telehandlers in operation. Asia-Pacific countries which include, India, Japan and China are anticipated to evidence higher demand for telehandler market owing to soared infrastructural development. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe, referring to share of global telehandlers market.

Prime players who lead the field with maximum global telehandlers market share are HAULOTTE GROUP, Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment America, Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corporation, JLG Industries, Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Manitou Bf, Ltd., MERLO S.p.A., Bobcat Company, and AB Volvo.

Key segments of ‘Global Telehandlers Market’

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into,

Hybrid telehandlers

Electric telehandlers

Based on application, the market has been segmented into,

Residential

Infrastructure

Non-residential

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

