TELECOM ANALYTICS MARKET: 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SEGMENTATION, DEMAND ANALYSIS, KEY COMPANIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Telecom Analytics Market is the growing need to prevent customers attrition rate continues to be the top driver for the growth of Telecom Analytics market as all the cellular service providers depend on customers to use their service to gain revenue.

The Telecom Analytics market is primarily driven by the increasing vulnerability to attacks and rise in suspicious activities across all the enterprise verticals. The demand for efficiency gains, coupled with the need to personalize customers’ experiences, is driving new installations and hence creating an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Major challenges faced by the Telecom Analytics market are the high maintenance costs for retaining the quality of service and lack of awareness among telecom operators which hinders the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the growth of this market owing to increasing mobile internet penetration in this region.

Key players covered in the report

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

Accenture Plc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Teradata Corporation

SAP SE

IBM

EMC Corporation

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the resuscitation market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Target Audience:

* Telecom Analytics providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Component, and End Users Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Component, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Telecom Analytics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Business Opportunity during the forecast period

Company Market Shares

Competitive Landscape

Market representation

Market Forecast

Historical Data

Future Trends

Key Drivers.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

