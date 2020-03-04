Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market to Record a Healthy CAGR of 22.5% By 2025: American Telemedicine Association, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Intensive Care Unit

In the report the tele-intensive care unit market, the market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017-2025.

The tele-intensive care unit market is driven by the driving factor such as, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine and increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as, regulatory barriers for telemedicine and high cost of treatment and expensive set-up. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth with the development of tele-ICU in neurology and cardiology.

The tele-intensive care unit market as per the type segment is segmented as centralized, decentralized, and others. The market of centralized segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to tele-intensive care unit market is of 52.5% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The component segment of the tele-intensive care unit market includes hardware and software. The hardware segment for the tele-intensive care unit market was valued at US$ 1,227.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 5,798.6 Mn by 2025. The hardware segment and is expected to be the largest growing segment in the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report tele-intensive care unit market are American Telemedicine Association, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Intensive Care Unit, Nongovernmental Organizations, Tele-Intensive Care Unit, Social Endeavour For Health And Telemedicine, Saudi Ministry of Health and among others.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the tele-intensive care unit market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global tele-intensive care unit market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

