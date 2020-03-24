technologies for optical coherence tomography (OCT) Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

The global markets and technologies for optical coherence tomography (OCT) should reach $1.5 billion by 2023 from $993.9 million in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% for the period of 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

The current report offers a detailed analysis of the optical coherence tomography market. The study includes a discussion of OCT products used for medical and non-medical applications.

The report highlights the current market and future market potential of optical coherence tomography, and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, drivers and restraints in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2023, as well as key players in the global OCT market.

The report details market shares of optical coherence tomography based on product, application and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into traditional OCT/time domain (TD-OCT), frequency domain OCT (FD-OCT) and other OCT products. The frequency domain OCT (FD-OCT) is sub -segmented into Fourier domain or spectral domain (SD-OCT) and time-encoded frequency domain or Swept-Source (TEFD-OCT/SS-OCT). The other OCT product segment includes polarization sensitive OCT (PS-OCT), full-field optical coherence tomography (FF-OCT) and optical delay line.

Based on application, the market is segmented into ophthalmology, cardiology, oncology and other applications. The other applications segment includes other medical and non-medical application areas of OCT technology.

The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data is provided for 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Get More Information about : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11679

Report Includes:

– 15 data tables and 34 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for optical coherence tomography (OCT)

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Comparative study of traditional/time domain (TD-OCT), frequency domain (FD-OCT), and polarization sensitive (PD-OCT) OCT and discussion of their characteristics

– Insights into significant funding initiatives from government agencies and regulatory framework

– Discussion of technological advancement and growing adoption rate of OCT

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Abbott Laboratories, Canon, Heidelberg Engineering, Nikon Corp., Phoenix Research Labs, Thorlabs Inc. and Topcon

Summary

The global market for optical coherence tomography was valued at REDACTED in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2023. Growth factors include technological advancement in OCT products, adoption of OCT systems in different application areas and strong investment in R&D activities by key market players, such as CarlZeiss Meditec Inc., Abbott and Topcon Medical Systems Inc., among others.

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11679

Within the context of this report, the global markets and technologies for optical coherence tomography (OCT) are segmented based on product type, application and region.

Among product type segments, the frequency domain optical coherence tomography (FD-OCT) segment accounted for the highest market share in the global market for optical coherence tomography in 2017. The FD-OCT segment recorded REDACTED in revenue in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

Growth in FD-OCT technologies is evident from the diverse acceptance of OCT products in areas like cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology, dentistry and others. The advantages of FD-OCT, such as speed of acquisition, reduced motion artifacting, two to three times better sensitivity, and speeds 50 to 100 times faster than those of TD-OCT, all lead to better imaging technique and thus a higher market value of the FD-OCT systems.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11679/Single