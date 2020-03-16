Tax Software Market Growth Analyzed in a New Study

The global Tax Software market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

This report studies the Tax Software market. Tax software is defined as a type of computer software designed to help individuals or companies prepare for and file income, corporate and similar tax returns.

North America ranks the top in terms of Market size of Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 62.75% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 14.17% of the global market. Japan occupies 4.05% of the global Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 12.35% of the global Tax Software market.

H&R Block ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Tax Software, occupies 31.06% of the global market share in 2016; While, Intuit Inc., with a market share of 22.13%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 10.15% of the global market in 2016.

The key players covered in this study

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

H&R Block

EGov Systems

Intuit Inc.

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Drake Software

BLUCORA

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business and Individuals

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The Tax Software market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Tax Software sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Tax Software ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Tax Software ? What R&D projects are the Tax Software players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Tax Software market by 2029 by product type?

The Tax Software market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Tax Software market.

Critical breakdown of the Tax Software market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Tax Software market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Tax Software market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

