Tartaric Acid Market research to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2015 to 2021

Tartaric acid is naturally available in many plants and fruits such as grapes, oranges, bananas and most importantly in tamarinds. Tartaric acids are mixed with baking soda so as to act as a leavening agent in different culinary recipes. Apart from natural sources tartaric acid is manufactured on an industrial scale for various applications. Tartaric acids can be segregated into levotartaric acid, dextrotartaric acid, mesotartaric acid and racemic acid by their chemical structure and properties. Tartaric acid is extensively used in food applications, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and construction industries

The main driver for the tartaric acid market is its use in food applications. Tartaric acid is used as an ingredient in wine manufacturing process and this application accounts for the highest consumption of tartaric acid in the world. It is used to control the acidity of wine in order to increase pallet appeal. Moreover the rise in the demand for wine especially from the Asian countries has contributed immensely to the growth of the market. Tartaric acid is also extensively used in other food applications as well.

It is used as a preservative and additive in the manufacturing process of jams, fruit juice, soft drinks and pickles. It is also used as additive in the emulsifying agents required for bread production, as effervescence for table water and as leavening agent in the preparation of desserts. The food industry applications account for the majority of the compound’s use in the global market and the market is expected to grow further with the growth of packaged food industry.

Tartaric acid is also used in the pharmaceutical industry for preparation of medicines. It is used to manufacture certain pharmaceutical products such as antibiotics and cardiotonics as an excipient. It is also added to certain oral medications in order to improve the taste of the medicine. In the cosmetics industry tartaric acid is used as a base compound for a host of body creams. Tartaric acid also finds application in the manufacturing of construction materials. It is used in the manufacturing process of various building materials such as gypsum board and cement as a retarding agent in order to delay setting.

Tartaric acid market has tremendous potential especially owing to the high growth of wine industry across the globe. Asia Pacific region has warmed up to the wine market, and has witnessed exemplary growth in the past few years. This region is expected to drive demand for tartaric acid in the foreseeable future. There has been a production crunch in Europe leading to increment of tartaric acid prices by a considerable margin in the region. This represents an opportunity for Asian manufacturers to enter the highly lucrative Europe market.

Western Europe accounts for the largest market of tartaric acid mainly owing to the popularity of high quality wine and packaged food products in the region. Asia Pacific accounts for the second largest market for tartaric acid in the world followed by North America region. China is one of the major producers and exporters of tartaric acid in the world.

