Tart Cherry Market Growth, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Tart Cherry Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing demand for tart cherries juice due to its health benefits is expected to drive the growth of Global Tart Cherry Market.

Global Tart Cherry Market is valued at USD 615.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 693.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 1.72% over the forecast period.

Montmorency tart cherries, also known as sour cherries, are bright red when harvested, and they retain that bold color when dried, frozen or juiced. The majority of Montmorency tart cherries are enjoyed dried, frozen or as juice, alone or blended with other fruit juices. Its major health benefits includes; rich in various nutrients, increases strength and reduce muscle soreness. Tart cherry juice may be a safe and effective way to treat insomnia and increase the amount of sleep at night. It is often claimed to reduce arthritis symptoms, such as joint pain and inflammation. It’s also rich in many vitamins, minerals and beneficial plant compounds proven to offer a boost immune system. Tart cherries are rich in anthocyanin and possess high antioxidant activity.

Global tart cherry market report is segmented on the basis of taste, application, distribution channel and regional & country level. Based upon taste, tart cherry market is classified into sweet and sour. Based upon application, tart cherry market is classified into bakery, jams, jellies, ice creams, salads, dairy beverages, direct consumption, alcoholic beverages and others. Based upon distribution channel, the market is classified into modern trade, traditional grocery stores, convenience stores, online channels, direct sales and other.

The regions covered in this Global Tart Cherry Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Tart Cherry is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Tart Cherry Market Report covers prominent players are Fruit Co, BEL’EXPORT NV, Hood River Cherry Co, Smelterz Orchard Co, The Global Green Co Ltd, AlacamTarim, Dell’s Maraschino Cherries, Vitin Fruits and Rainier Fruit Co. and others.

Increasing Demand for Tart Cherries Juice due to Its Health Benefits is Expected to Drive the Growth of Global Tart Cherry Market.

The production and consumption of cherries has increased in recent years owing to the increasing consumer awareness about its health benefits, since they are rich in polyphenols. With the increased consumer awareness regarding benefits of consuming cherries or processed cherry products, production and marketing of cherry juice concentrate has grown consistently. Global sweet cherry production increased from the last 16 years from nearly 1.9 to 2.32 million tons. For example recent year Cheribundi, a leading producer of tart cherry juice products successfully launched the Cheribundi 7-Day Challenge, which encourages consumers to drink tart cherry juice for seven days in a row to experience the benefits of tart cherries. Demand for tart cherries and tart cherry products is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, tart cherries are processed and can be stored as well as carried over from crop year to crop year, further impacting supply. However supply and demand for tart cherries is rare which may hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of cherries in emerging countries will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market.

Europe is Expecetd to Dominate the Global Tart Cherry Market

The Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global tart cherries market in the forecast period. The production of tart cherry is 16.7% in Russia. Germany is the third largest importer of cherries in the world after China and Russia. According to the German market between 54 and 68 % of the cherries consumed in Germany. High-quality sweet and sour cherry cultivars suitable for the European market, around 40% of world cherry production originates from Europe. North America is expeceted to be second largest region for this Market. In the U.S., with a share of the total production that often exceeds 75% of total U.S. harvest Tart cherries, which are mainly grown in the Northern Hemisphere, are harvested beginning July to early August in Poland, Germany, and Michigan, USA. Japan was the largest market for U.S. in cherry exports followed by Canada and Taiwan. Japan valued at USD 85.5 million or 39 % of the USD 221.4 million in total exports.

Market Segmentation:–

By Taste:

Sweet

Sour

By Application:

Bakery

Jams

Jellies

Ice Creams

Salads

Dairy Beverages

Direct Consumption

Alcoholic Beverages

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Direct Sales

Other

