Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market Research on Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market 2019 and Analysis to 2025

Market Segmentation

The global tapioca ingredient/extracts market is segmented on the basis of form, application, function and region type. On the basis of form, tapioca ingredient/extract market is segmented into natural, dried, toasted, and fermented.

On the basis of application, the tapioca ingredients/extracts market is segmented into food & beverages, animal feed, and other end-user application. Food & beverages application is further sub-segmented into confectionary, beverages, processed foods, and others. Sub-segments of animal feed include swine feed, ruminant feed, poultry, and others. Tapioca has gained high demand in food & beverages industry owing to its neutral flavor and strong gelling power. It serves as a thickening agent in the sweet and savory foods. Tapioca needs to be soaked first, and then boiled with a liquid to form a gel. Additionally, tapioca, being a gluten free product, is the most common ingredient in the gluten free foods. This is due to its ability to improve moisture and texture in the absence of gluten. Other end-user application includes medicines & pharmaceuticals, weaving & textiles, paper making, cosmetics, and others.

Based on functions, the global tapioca ingredients/extracts market is segmented into thickening, binding, emulsifying, stabilizing, and others (gelling, adhesion, moisture retention, film formation, fat substitution and others). Thickening function of tapioca is expected to gain high demand during the forecast period.

Global Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global tapioca ingredients/extracts market can be segmented into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for tapioca ingredients/extracts. Increasing demand of convenience food is one of the major factor contributing to the high market share of tapioca ingredients/extracts in North America. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increased applications of tapioca ingredients/extracts in the food & beverages industry.

Global Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market: Growth Drivers

Tapioca ingredients/extracts market is expected to witness modest growth during the next couple of years. The growth is supported by various macro-economic factors such as population growth, recovered GDP, and increased disposable income have played a major role in elevating the demand of tapioca ingredients/extract market. In addition, its high demand is attributable to the increased applications of starch based products in food & beverage industry. Rapid urbanization coupled with the changing life-style and eating habits, along with the growing awareness level regarding health benefits of tapioca ingredients/extracts are fueling the growth of global tapioca ingredients market. Food technologist and companies in this market are continuously involved in research & development activities to enhance the tapioca ingredients/extracts profile so as to modify it as per use.

Global Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global tapioca ingredients/extracts market include Avebe U.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Emsland-Starke GmbH, Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag, and Tereos Syral S.A.S among others. Companies in the global tapioca ingredients/extracts market are focusing upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

