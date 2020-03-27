Talent Acquisition and Staffing Technology and Services Market 2020 Global Industry Overview, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast till 2023

The global talent acquisition and staffing technology and services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.05% by 2023. The market is driven by Increasing Demand Of Cloud-Based talent acquisition and staffing technology and services and Need of Real-Time Employee Engagement.

Some of the key players operating in this market include:

• SAP SE

• Randstad Holding NV

• Linkedin Corporation

• peoplefluent, Inc

• careerbuilder,LLC

• cornerstone ondemand, Inc.

• Saba Software,Inc.

• ….

This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2023 allied with talent acquisition and staffing technology and services. The market is segmented on the basis of by type, application, platforms, enterprise application, category type and industry. By platforms, Technology plays a crucial role in confirming the effectiveness of the talent acquisition process.

The use of mobile and social platforms and people analytics has detonated in the talent acquisition and staffing process in recent times with recruiters far using these platforms with cloud based technology for hiring and recruiting top talent across the board. By category, the different category types, the services segment is projected to account for more than 65% value share in the global talent acquisition and staffing technology and services market by 2023. Geographically, the talent acquisition and staffing technology and services market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and row. Global Talent Acquisition And Staffing Technology And Services Market is spread across 121 pages

*This report provides current market trends and future growth expectations.

*This report examines the market size and changing competitive dynamics

*It covers information regarding key drivers, challenges or restraining market growth

*It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis market value chain, Porter’s five forces, and supply chain management. *Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the possible purchasers and suppliers and understanding the stakeholders involved.

*This report incorporates data regarding companies and business decision by having complete insights on the markets and by creating in depth analysis of market segments. Target audience-

*HCM solution providers

*HCM platform providers

*Recruiting firms

*Cloud service providers

*Third-party providers

*Channel partners

*Enterprises

*Professional service providers

Research Methodology:The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute