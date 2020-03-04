Tactile Actuator Market: Key vendors, Quality, Reliability & Insights for next 5 years

The tiny vibration motors used in mobile terminals, game machines, etc. Small and high efficiency types are provided. The eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motor and linear resonant actuator (LRA) are two of the most common types of haptic feedback actuators used in the market today.

Leading Tactile Actuator Market Giants

AAC Technologies

Nidec Corporation

MPlus Co.LTD

Jinlong Machinery and Electronics

Bluecom

Johnson Electric

Texas Instruments

TDK

Jahwa

PI Ceramic

Precision Microdrives

Novasentis

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Wearable Device

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others

