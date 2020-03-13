Tackifier Market by 2026 Opportunities, Threats, Business Overview, Competitive Study, Growth Trend | Arakawa Chemical Industries, Arkema, Eastman Chemical

“

Growth forecast on “ Tackifier Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Packaging, Bookbinding, Nonwoven, Construction/Assembly), by Type ( Synthetic Tackifier, Natural Tackifier), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Tackifier Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Tackifier market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Tackifier Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Tackifier market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Tackifier market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Arakawa Chemical Industries, Arkema, Eastman Chemical, Kraton .

This report researches the worldwide Tackifier market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Tackifier breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tackifier resins are typically combined with other polymers to make compounds with required end-use properties. The foremost criterion for the selection of a tackifier resin is the compatibility check between the resin and the polymer under consideration. Viscosity, color, odor, softening point, and stability are few other selection criteria, which affect adhesive properties and the formula cost. The selection of a particular tackifier is critical because of its chemical properties, which are subjected to changes based on its applications.

The rising demand for tackifiers from the packaging, construction and pharmaceutical industries is estimated to be one of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The rising number of construction projects and the increasing sales of furniture will boost the adoption of tackifiers. Tackifier adhesives are extensively used in door sealants, seat upholstery attachments, and packaging tray seals in the packaging and construction industries. Tackifier adhesives are usually solvent-based liquids, tapes, monomer-polymer mixtures, emulsions, and liquid or powder curing agents. The adoption of tackifiers will increase in the medical industry due to the rising demand for water-based and pressure-based adhesives. Various medical-grade tapes and films can withstand ethylene oxide and gamma sterilization because they use high-quality tackifiers adhesives.

APAC contributed the maximum market shares during 2017 due to the increasing number of construction activities. The market will continue to grow in the region for the next four years due to the rising amount of investments and the upgradation of manufacturing plants. The recent upgrade of hydrocarbon production facilities and the rising demand from the packaging industry, will also drive the demand for tackifiers in APAC.

Global Tackifier market size will increase to 4010 Million US$ by 2026, from 2800 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tackifier.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Tackifier market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Tackifier pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Arkema, Eastman Chemical, Kraton

Segment by Types:

Synthetic Tackifier, Natural Tackifier

Segment by Applications:

Packaging, Bookbinding, Nonwoven, Construction/Assembly

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Tackifier markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Tackifier market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Tackifier market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Tackifier market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Tackifier market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Tackifier market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Tackifier Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tackifier Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tackifier Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synthetic Tackifier

1.4.3 Natural Tackifier

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tackifier Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Bookbinding

1.5.4 Nonwoven

1.5.5 Construction/Assembly

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tackifier Production

2.1.1 Global Tackifier Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Tackifier Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Tackifier Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Tackifier Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Tackifier Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Tackifier Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Tackifier Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Tackifier Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Tackifier Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Tackifier Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Tackifier Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Tackifier Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Tackifier Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Tackifier Production by Regions

4.1 Global Tackifier Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Tackifier Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Tackifier Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Tackifier Production

4.2.2 United States Tackifier Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Tackifier Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tackifier Production

4.3.2 Europe Tackifier Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Tackifier Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Tackifier Production

4.4.2 China Tackifier Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Tackifier Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Tackifier Production

4.5.2 Japan Tackifier Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Tackifier Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Tackifier Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Tackifier Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Tackifier Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Tackifier Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Tackifier Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Tackifier Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Tackifier Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Tackifier Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Tackifier Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Tackifier Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Tackifier Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Tackifier Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Tackifier Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Tackifier Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Tackifier Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Tackifier Revenue by Type

6.3 Tackifier Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Tackifier Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Tackifier Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Tackifier Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries

8.1.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tackifier

8.1.4 Tackifier Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Arkema

8.2.1 Arkema Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tackifier

8.2.4 Tackifier Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Eastman Chemical

8.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tackifier

8.3.4 Tackifier Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Kraton

8.4.1 Kraton Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tackifier

8.4.4 Tackifier Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Tackifier Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Tackifier Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Tackifier Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Tackifier Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Tackifier Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Tackifier Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Tackifier Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Tackifier Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Tackifier Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Tackifier Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Tackifier Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Tackifier Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Tackifier Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Tackifier Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Tackifier Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Tackifier Upstream Market

11.1.1 Tackifier Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Tackifier Raw Material

11.1.3 Tackifier Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Tackifier Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Tackifier Distributors

11.5 Tackifier Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

