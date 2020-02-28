System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Report 2020: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027

What is System-on-Chip (SoC)?

The combination of various computer based components onto a single chip for being used in either smartphones, wearable devices, or any other electronic devices is a System-on-chip (SoC). A SoC includes integrated hardware as well as software and therefore requires less power, has better performance, and also consumes lesser space. A SoC is specially designed for meeting the standards of incorporating numerous electronic circuits onto a single integrated chip. Smaller sized SoC to be used in the military & aerospace electronics industry would be observed in the coming years for this market.

The latest market intelligence study on System-on-Chip (SoC) relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of System-on-Chip (SoC) market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Rising demands for smart as well as power-efficient devices by the consumers and exponential adoptions of IoT by various industry verticals are expected to be one of the driving factors for the players in the System-on-Chip market. High initial costs of SoC coupled with higher maintenance costs of these systems is one factor that would hinder the future growth of the System-on-chip market. The rise in the construction of smart cities, and smart transportation is anticipated to provide large opportunities for the players operating in the System-on-Chip market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the System-on-Chip (SoC) market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the System-on-Chip (SoC) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The report also includes the profiles of key System-on-Chip (SoC) companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top System-on-Chip (SoC) Market companies in the world

1. Intel Corporation

2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

3. Qualcomm Incorporated

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. ST Microelectronics N.V.

7. Texas Instruments, Incorporated

8. Microchip Technology, Inc.

9. Apple, Inc.

10. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

