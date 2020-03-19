System-in-Package Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

The Global System-in-Package Market size was 5220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

SiP is a packaging technology, which contains multiple die in a single module. It is a mixture of various integrated circuits in a compact size, which further reduces the cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP dies can be stacked vertically or tiled horizontally with standard off-chip wire bonds or solder bumps.

The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices as one of the primary growth factors for this semiconductor packaging market. The consumer electronics devices industry has witnessed a massive transformation in the recent years, where feature phones were replaced by smartphones and personal computers by laptops and tablets. Furthermore, the adoption of the smart homes concept, where electronic devices can be monitored and controlled with the help of mobile applications, will further transition this industry. This will induce electronic device manufacturers to constantly upgrade their products in terms of several factors such as design, processing power, power consumption, and user-interface, that will require the use of robust technology and develop compact devices. This demand for compact electronic devices will compel semiconductor manufacturers to develop denser ICs with increased circuitry, which will boost the demand for advanced IC packagingtechniques such as SiP.

This report focuses on the global System-in-Package status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the System-in-Package development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amkor Technology

ASE

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)

Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

United Test and Assembly Center (UTAC)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D IC

2.5D IC

3D IC

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global System-in-Package status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of System-in-Package are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

