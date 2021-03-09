System-in-Package Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Future Trends, Types, Application and Key Players (Amkor Technology, ASE, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET) et al.)

SiP is a packaging technology, which contains multiple die in a single module. It is a mixture of various integrated circuits in a compact size, which further reduces the cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP dies can be stacked vertically or tiled horizontally with standard off-chip wire bonds or solder bumps.

The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices as one of the primary growth factors for this semiconductor packaging market. The consumer electronics devices industry has witnessed a massive transformation in the recent years, where feature phones were replaced by smartphones and personal computers by laptops and tablets. Furthermore, the adoption of the smart homes concept, where electronic devices can be monitored and controlled with the help of mobile applications, will further transition this industry.

The global System-in-Package market is valued at 5220 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 8950 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• 2D IC

• 2.5D IC

• 3D IC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Consumer Electronics

• Communications

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of System-in-Package.

