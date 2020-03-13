Synthetic Zeolite Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 | Albemarle, BASF, Anten Chemical

“

Growth forecast on “ Synthetic Zeolite Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts, Others), by Type ( Zeolite A, Zeolites X, ZSM-5, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Synthetic Zeolite Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Synthetic Zeolite market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Synthetic Zeolite Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Synthetic Zeolite market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Synthetic Zeolite market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Albemarle, BASF, Anten Chemical, W. R. Grace & Co.clothing, Arkema .

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Zeolite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Zeolite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Zeolite is a group of natural and synthetic hydrated aluminosilicate minerals that contains alkaline and alkali metals. The zeolite molecular structure has a framework that consists of enclosed interconnected cavities. These cavities are occupied by water molecules and metal cations that are ion exchangeable. Zeolite is available in both natural as well as synthetic forms. Natural zeolites are available in abundance; however, these offer a limited range of atomic structures and properties. On the other hand, synthetic zeolites offer larger cavities, and hence, a wide range of properties than that of their natural counterparts. Thus, more than 100 zeolites are manufactured annually across the globe for a wide range of applications.

The synthetic zeolite market is driven by the demand from the detergents market, primarily owing to government regulations against the usage of phosphorus as detergent builders. Synthetic zeolites with attractive physic-chemical properties cashed in on the regulations against the widely used phosphorus compounds in detergents. Phosphorous, which is one of the key plant growth promoters, found its way into the lakes and rivers through drained laundry water. This resulted in the growth of aquatic algae and other aquatic plants, especially phytoplanktons. Excessive amount of phosphorous in water causes epidemic growth of aquatic plants, which is ecologically unsustainable and ultimately results in water pollution and contamination. Since drinking water is mostly sourced from these natural water bodies, phosphate pollution acts as a serious threat to water quality. Excessive growth of aquatic plants also reduces oxygen levels in water bodies, thereby impairing aquatic life. Rising demand for petroleum products has also acted in favor of synthetic zeolites, as substantial demand is generated from fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) process in petrochemical refineries. Petrochemical refineries also account for a considerable demand for zeolitic molecular sieves for adsorption.

Asia Pacific accounted for over 35% share of the volume demand in 2017 and was the largest market for synthetic zeolites in the world, followed by Europe and North America. However, the growth of the application segments in each of the regions has varied over the past few years. The growth rate of detergents application has dipped in North America and Europe, while it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in Asia Pacific in the coming years. Adsorbents were estimated to be the fastest growing application segment in Europe and North America, followed closely by the catalysts application.

Global Synthetic Zeolite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Zeolite.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Synthetic Zeolite market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Synthetic Zeolite pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Albemarle, BASF, Anten Chemical, W. R. Grace & Co.clothing, Arkema

Segment by Types:

Zeolite A, Zeolites X, ZSM-5, Others

Segment by Applications:

Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Synthetic Zeolite markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Synthetic Zeolite market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Synthetic Zeolite market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Synthetic Zeolite market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Synthetic Zeolite market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Synthetic Zeolite market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Synthetic Zeolite Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Zeolite Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Zeolite A

1.4.3 Zeolites X

1.4.4 ZSM-5

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Detergents

1.5.3 Adsorbents

1.5.4 Catalysts

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Production

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Zeolite Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Synthetic Zeolite Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Synthetic Zeolite Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Synthetic Zeolite Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Synthetic Zeolite Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic Zeolite Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Synthetic Zeolite Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Synthetic Zeolite Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic Zeolite Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Synthetic Zeolite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Synthetic Zeolite Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Synthetic Zeolite Production by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Synthetic Zeolite Production

4.2.2 United States Synthetic Zeolite Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Synthetic Zeolite Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Zeolite Production

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Zeolite Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Synthetic Zeolite Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Synthetic Zeolite Production

4.4.2 China Synthetic Zeolite Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Synthetic Zeolite Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Synthetic Zeolite Production

4.5.2 Japan Synthetic Zeolite Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Synthetic Zeolite Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Revenue by Type

6.3 Synthetic Zeolite Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Albemarle

8.1.1 Albemarle Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Zeolite

8.1.4 Synthetic Zeolite Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Zeolite

8.2.4 Synthetic Zeolite Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Anten Chemical

8.3.1 Anten Chemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Zeolite

8.3.4 Synthetic Zeolite Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 W. R. Grace & Co.clothing

8.4.1 W. R. Grace & Co.clothing Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Zeolite

8.4.4 Synthetic Zeolite Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Arkema

8.5.1 Arkema Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Zeolite

8.5.4 Synthetic Zeolite Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Synthetic Zeolite Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Synthetic Zeolite Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Synthetic Zeolite Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Synthetic Zeolite Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Synthetic Zeolite Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Zeolite Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Synthetic Zeolite Upstream Market

11.1.1 Synthetic Zeolite Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Synthetic Zeolite Raw Material

11.1.3 Synthetic Zeolite Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Synthetic Zeolite Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Synthetic Zeolite Distributors

11.5 Synthetic Zeolite Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”