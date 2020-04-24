Synthetic Latex Polymers Market 2020 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Wacker, Synthomer, BASF, Celanese, DowDuPont, Arkema, ARLANXEO, Asahi Kasei

The global Synthetic Latex Polymers market is valued at 24600 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 29520 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Prominent Players in the global Synthetic Latex Polymers market are –

Wacker, Synthomer, BASF, Celanese, DowDuPont, Arkema, ARLANXEO, Asahi Kasei, OMNOVA Solutions, Trinseo and Other.

Synthetic latex polymers are available in different types, including styrene acrylic, styrene butadiene, acrylic, vinyl acetate copolymer, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene and others. Synthetic latex polymers are used in various application including paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, nonwovens, carpets and paper & paperboard. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for synthetic latex polymers in paints & coatings and replacement of solvent-based adhesives with water-based adhesives.

Market Segmentation by Type

Styrene Acrylics

Acrylics

Styrene Butadiene

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Market Segmentation by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboard

Carpets

Nonwovens

There are several chapters to deeply display the global Synthetic Latex Polymers market:

Chapter 1, to describe Synthetic Latex Polymers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Synthetic Latex Polymers, with sales, revenue, and price of Synthetic Latex Polymers, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Synthetic Latex Polymers, for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Synthetic Latex Polymers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13 and 14, to describe Synthetic Latex Polymers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

