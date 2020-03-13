Synthetic Fibers Market Revolutionary Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics | Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, DuPont

“

Growth forecast on “ Synthetic Fibers Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration), by Type ( Acrylics, Polyester, Nylon, Polyolefin), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Synthetic Fibers Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Synthetic Fibers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Synthetic Fibers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Synthetic Fibers market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, CNPC, Reliance Industries Limited, Toho Tenax .

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/645993/global-synthetic-fibers-market

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Fibers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Fibers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Synthetic fibers are referred to man-made materials, which are produced with the help of chemicals having superior properties compared to natural fibers. Synthetic fibers are manufactured through polymerization of a variety of chemical substances. These fibers are more light-weight, stain-resistant, easy & convenient to dye, and durable. On the back of their favorable properties, synthetic fibers are widely employed for various applications in the fashion industry.

Consumers highly prefer characteristics such as durability, better stain resistance, softness, and elasticity in their fiber uses; and manufacturers’ ability to provide all such properties at lower costs is one of the key driving factors for the growth of the global synthetic fiber market. Furthermore, changing fashion trends are also expected to have perceptible effects on the global synthetic fiber market. The lower cost of synthetic fibers as compared to natural fibers also encourages their use among consumers. Furthermore, weak supply of natural fibers such as cotton is another factor, expected to drive the global synthetic fiber market over the forecast period.

Global Synthetic Fibers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Fibers.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Synthetic Fibers market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Synthetic Fibers pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, CNPC, Reliance Industries Limited, Toho Tenax

Segment by Types:

Acrylics, Polyester, Nylon, Polyolefin

Segment by Applications:

Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Synthetic Fibers markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Synthetic Fibers market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Synthetic Fibers market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Synthetic Fibers market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Synthetic Fibers market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Synthetic Fibers market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/645993/global-synthetic-fibers-market

Table of Contents

Global Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Fibers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylics

1.4.3 Polyester

1.4.4 Nylon

1.4.5 Polyolefin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clothing

1.5.3 Home Furnishing

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Filtration

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Fibers Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Synthetic Fibers Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Synthetic Fibers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Synthetic Fibers Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Synthetic Fibers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic Fibers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Synthetic Fibers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Synthetic Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Synthetic Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Synthetic Fibers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Synthetic Fibers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Synthetic Fibers Production

4.2.2 United States Synthetic Fibers Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Synthetic Fibers Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Fibers Production

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Fibers Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Synthetic Fibers Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Synthetic Fibers Production

4.4.2 China Synthetic Fibers Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Synthetic Fibers Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Synthetic Fibers Production

4.5.2 Japan Synthetic Fibers Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Synthetic Fibers Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue by Type

6.3 Synthetic Fibers Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Indorama Corporation

8.1.1 Indorama Corporation Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers

8.1.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Toray Industries

8.2.1 Toray Industries Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers

8.2.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 DuPont

8.3.1 DuPont Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers

8.3.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

8.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers

8.4.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 CNPC

8.5.1 CNPC Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers

8.5.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Reliance Industries Limited

8.6.1 Reliance Industries Limited Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers

8.6.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Toho Tenax

8.7.1 Toho Tenax Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers

8.7.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Synthetic Fibers Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Synthetic Fibers Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Synthetic Fibers Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Synthetic Fibers Upstream Market

11.1.1 Synthetic Fibers Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Synthetic Fibers Raw Material

11.1.3 Synthetic Fibers Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Synthetic Fibers Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Synthetic Fibers Distributors

11.5 Synthetic Fibers Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/645993/global-synthetic-fibers-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”