Synthetic Diamonds Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? | Element Six (E6), Applied Diamond, HEYARU GROUP

Growth forecast on “ Synthetic Diamonds Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Construction & Mining, Electronics, Jewelry, Healthcare), by Type ( Polished, Rough), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Synthetic Diamonds Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Synthetic Diamonds market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Synthetic Diamonds Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Synthetic Diamonds market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Synthetic Diamonds market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Element Six (E6), Applied Diamond, HEYARU GROUP, Sandvik, ILJIN .

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Diamonds market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Diamonds breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Synthetic diamonds are lab-grown or laboratory produced diamond, its physical and chemical properties resemble to those of natural diamonds. Synthetic diamonds (lab-grown diamonds) are also known as cultivated or cultured diamonds. These are manufactured in the laboratory by using CVD (chemical vapor deposition) or HPHT (high pressure high temperature) processes. Synthetic diamonds exhibit properties similar to natural diamonds; hence, they are widely utilized in end-user industries that use diamonds. Increase in demand for synthetic diamond in industrial application will boost the synthetic diamond market. Synthetic diamonds are widely utilized in computer chip production, construction, machinery production, mining services (such as drilling for minerals), gem exploration, stone cutting and polishing, surgery, astronomy, experimental physics, and electronics. Synthetic diamonds are also known for their usage in oil & gas drills, as no other material is capable of handling extreme conditions. Synthetic diamond-based products are also being employed in industrial and household water treatment. Polycrystalline CVDs are an essential component in high-performance loudspeakers. Synthetic diamond detectors of ultraviolet light particles are used at high-energy research facilities and are available commercially.

The versatile properties of synthetic diamonds are the primary growth factors for this market. Synthetic diamonds possess a unique combination thermal, optical, mechanical, electronic, electrochemical, and acoustic properties that provides several economic and performance advantages in industrial applications. They are preferred for their exceptional hardness and low friction coefficient which is advantageous for applications such as high-precision cutting, precision dressing, and cutting tools. Owing to such advantages synthetic diamonds find their significance in applications across various industries including electrical and electronics, which will in turn, fuel the growth of the industrial diamond market.

Asia Pacific held the major share of the global synthetic diamond market in 2016. Growth of the region is primarily ascribed to the development of gem and industrial industry, especially in India, China, and Japan. In terms of value, Asia Pacific was estimated to hold for more than 45% share of the global synthetic diamond market in 2016. Consumers in India primarily focus on gem-quality diamonds for jewelry, while the consumers in China are intensifying studies aimed at utilizing synthetic diamonds in cutting-edge technologies. In Japan, diamond wafer team produces thin but rather wide CVD diamond plates. These plates can become the basis for future electronic devices. Thus, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Global Synthetic Diamonds market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Diamonds.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Synthetic Diamonds market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Synthetic Diamonds pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Element Six (E6), Applied Diamond, HEYARU GROUP, Sandvik, ILJIN

Segment by Types:

Polished, Rough

Segment by Applications:

Construction & Mining, Electronics, Jewelry, Healthcare

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Synthetic Diamonds markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Synthetic Diamonds market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Synthetic Diamonds market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Synthetic Diamonds market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Synthetic Diamonds market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Synthetic Diamonds market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Synthetic Diamonds Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Diamonds Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polished

1.4.3 Rough

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction & Mining

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Jewelry

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Production

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Diamonds Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Synthetic Diamonds Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Synthetic Diamonds Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Synthetic Diamonds Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Synthetic Diamonds Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic Diamonds Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Synthetic Diamonds Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Synthetic Diamonds Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic Diamonds Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Synthetic Diamonds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Synthetic Diamonds Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Synthetic Diamonds Production by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Synthetic Diamonds Production

4.2.2 United States Synthetic Diamonds Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Synthetic Diamonds Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Diamonds Production

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Diamonds Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Synthetic Diamonds Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Synthetic Diamonds Production

4.4.2 China Synthetic Diamonds Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Synthetic Diamonds Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Synthetic Diamonds Production

4.5.2 Japan Synthetic Diamonds Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Synthetic Diamonds Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Revenue by Type

6.3 Synthetic Diamonds Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Element Six (E6)

8.1.1 Element Six (E6) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Diamonds

8.1.4 Synthetic Diamonds Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Applied Diamond

8.2.1 Applied Diamond Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Diamonds

8.2.4 Synthetic Diamonds Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 HEYARU GROUP

8.3.1 HEYARU GROUP Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Diamonds

8.3.4 Synthetic Diamonds Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Sandvik

8.4.1 Sandvik Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Diamonds

8.4.4 Synthetic Diamonds Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 ILJIN

8.5.1 ILJIN Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Diamonds

8.5.4 Synthetic Diamonds Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Synthetic Diamonds Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Synthetic Diamonds Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Synthetic Diamonds Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Synthetic Diamonds Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Synthetic Diamonds Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Diamonds Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Synthetic Diamonds Upstream Market

11.1.1 Synthetic Diamonds Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Synthetic Diamonds Raw Material

11.1.3 Synthetic Diamonds Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Synthetic Diamonds Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Synthetic Diamonds Distributors

11.5 Synthetic Diamonds Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

