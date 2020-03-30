Synthetic Biology Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments And Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The synthetic biology market consists of sales of synthetic compound, technology and related services. Synthetic biology is a field of biology science which involve engineering principles. The synthetic biology industry involves researches on micro-organism to perform the desired function or produce a biological desired substance. Such processes possess health risks such as illness, allergies in humans as well as environmental risks such as toxicity and risk of new micro-organisms affecting living creatures in the ecosystem.

The DNA sequencing finds its use in many synthetic biology applications, therefore the availability of the DNA sequencing technique at low cost drives the production of products based on the applications of synthetic biology. DNA sequencing allows the researchers to determine the DNA sequences in genes and helps a researcher to create a repository of entire genomes. These repositories form the basis for the implementation of synthetic biology applications such as protein expression, directed evolution, and metabolic engineering.

Synthetic Biology Market, Segmentation

By Technology

Nucleotide Synthesis And Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Microfluidics

Genetic Engineering

By Application

Pharmaceuticals And Diagnostics

Chemicals

Biofuels

Bioplastics

Others

By-Products

Oligonucleotides

Enzymes

Cloning and Assembly Kits

Xeno-nucleic Acids (XNA)

Chassis Organism

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the synthetic biology market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Amyris and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

