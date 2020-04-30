Synthetic aper Market Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares |DuPont; Agfa-Gevaert Group; PPG Industries, Inc.; NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION; Arjobex; Relyco Sales, Inc.; Transcendia

The Global synthetic paper study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as DuPont; Agfa-Gevaert Group; PPG Industries, Inc.; NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION; Arjobex; Relyco Sales, Inc.; Transcendia; Seiko Epson Corporation; YUPO CORPORATION; Formosa Plastics Group; Granwell Products Inc; Folex; Profol Kunststoffe GmbH; Sihl AG; Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.; Aluminium Féron GmbH & Co. KG; B & F Plastics, Inc.; Jindal Poly Films Ltd.; Valéron Strength Films; Cosmo Films Ltd.; TOYOBO CO., LTD.; Polyplex; Kernow Coatings; Southwest Binding & Laminating; Neenah, Inc.; TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP and AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION.

Global synthetic paper market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 999.27 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Synthetic paper is a specialised form of paper, although it essentially is derived from petroleum products and resins, displaying traits of plastics and plastic films. Modifications to this product results in its texture and features of being more as paper although they are highly durable, sustainable providing tear-free features and resistance to water along with being recyclable.

Market Drivers:

High growth in demand for eco-friendly packaging products that are recyclable; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of blister packaging and folding cartons packaging methods; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of customized grades of products and solutions depending on their applications; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper variant of pulp paper restricting the growth of the market

Vulnerable nature of prices associated with the raw materials due to the dependency of the product on prices of crude oil; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Synthetic Paper Market

By Raw Material

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

By Raw End-Use Industry

Packaging

Paper

Others

By Application

Label

Printing

Paper Bags

By Manufacturing Process

Extruded Flat Film

Tubular Film

Spun-Bonded

Others

