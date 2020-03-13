Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2026 | Arkema, BASF, Braskem

“

Growth forecast on “ Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Packaging, Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics, Textiles, Others), by Type ( Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic, Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Arkema, BASF, Braskem, E.I. DuPont De Nemours .

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Biodegradable materials are materials that are decomposed naturally through microorganisms. Biodegradable plastics encompass a wide range of materials such that they are bio-based, biodegradable, or both. Biodegradable plastics differs from conventional non-biodegradable plastics in terms of raw materials, production technology, applications, and composting.

The global synthetic and bio-based biodegradable plastics market is driven by growing demand for eco-friendly materials in mainly packaging industry, cheap feedstock supply and its acceptance by the consumers. Globally, biodegradable plastics find its major use in packaging, agriculture and transportation industries.

Biodegradable plastics market is classified under two markets, synthetic (petroleum derived) biodegradable plastics and renewable (bio-based) biodegradable market. Most of the countries are shifting towards bio-based biodegradable plastics owing to its eco-friendly nature. Although, synthetic biodegradable plastics market is also growing at a steady pace, it still lags behind bio-based alternatives and thus experiencing a slightly decreasing market share.

Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Arkema, BASF, Braskem, E.I. DuPont De Nemours

Segment by Types:

Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic, Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

Segment by Applications:

Packaging, Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics, Textiles, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic

1.4.3 Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Textiles

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production

2.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production

4.2.2 United States Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production

4.4.2 China Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production

4.5.2 Japan Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Type

6.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Arkema

8.1.1 Arkema Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

8.1.4 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

8.2.4 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Braskem

8.3.1 Braskem Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

8.3.4 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 E.I. DuPont De Nemours

8.4.1 E.I. DuPont De Nemours Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

8.4.4 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Upstream Market

11.1.1 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Raw Material

11.1.3 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Distributors

11.5 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

