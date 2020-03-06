Synchronous Condenser Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Synchronous Condenser Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Synchronous Condenser Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Synchronous Condenser Market

ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), GE (US), Eaton (Ireland), Voith Group (Germany), Fuji Electric (Japan), WEG (Brazil), BRUSH Group (UK), and Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Synchronous Condenser market will register a 22.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 41 million by 2025, from $ 18 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

The synchronous condenser systems deliver an extremely reliable and effective solution to address reactive compensation and voltage sustenance necessities. Moreover, it also provides an optimized solution for cost to the transmission operators as well as performance and operational flexibility.

These devices are a key component of the HV transmission substations. They deliver enhanced voltage regulation and stability by providing continuously adjustable reactive power and improved short-circuit strength. Major cooling types of synchronous condenser commercially available are hydrogen cooled, air cooled, water cooled and more.

Market Insights-

Synchronous condenser industry has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world synchronous condenser industry. The main market players are Siemens, GE, Eaton, ABB, Voith and WEG. The production of synchronous condenser will increase to 262 M Var in 2017 from 180 M Var in 2012 with average growth rate of 27.55%.

North America and Europe are the main production regions and consumption regions. The synchronous condenser is mainly applied in long distance power transmission of large-scale power plants.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents increasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The Synchronous Condenser market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Synchronous Condenser Market on the basis of Types are

<100 M Var

100-200 M Var

>200 M Var

On The basis Of Application, the Global Synchronous Condenser Market is Segmented into

Wind Power

Hydropower

Others

Regions Are covered By Synchronous Condenser Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

