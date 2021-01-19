Switched Reluctance Motors Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026 | Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology

“

Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Switched Reluctance Motors market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Switched Reluctance Motors Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Switched Reluctance Motors market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Switched Reluctance Motors Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Switched Reluctance Motors market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Switched Reluctance Motors industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation, Maccon GmbH, Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd, Shandong Desen, Huayang, Heliad, Rocky Mountain Technologies ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation etcs. The production value of Switched Reluctance Motors is about 422.0 Million USD in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption of Switched Reluctance Motors, with a sales market share nearly 31.3% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 29.05%.. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Switched Reluctance Motors.

Switched Reluctance Motors used in industry including Automobile Industry, Appliance Industry, Industrial Machinery and Others. Report data showed that 22.95% of the Switched Reluctance Motors market demand in Automobile Industry, 19.43% in C Appliance Industry, and 39.28% in Industrial Machinery in 2016.

There are three kinds productions Constituting the Switched Reluctance Motors, which are 500 KW. <100 KW Switched Reluctance Motors are important in the Switched Reluctance Motors, with a production market share nearly 62.56% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Switched Reluctance Motors industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Switched Reluctance Motors have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Switched Reluctance Motors market was 440 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 670 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Switched Reluctance Motors market:

Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation, Maccon GmbH, Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd, Shandong Desen, Huayang, Heliad, Rocky Mountain Technologies

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

500 KW

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Industrial Machinery

Others

Switched Reluctance Motors Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Switched Reluctance Motors industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Switched Reluctance Motors industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Switched Reluctance Motors industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Switched Reluctance Motors industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Switched Reluctance Motors industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Switched Reluctance Motors industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Switched Reluctance Motors industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Switched Reluctance Motors industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Switched Reluctance Motors markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Switched Reluctance Motors market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Switched Reluctance Motors market.

