Swimwear Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global swimwear market are Alix, Arena Swimwear, Beachbunny Swimwear, Dolfin Swimwear, Gottex Swimwear, Nike Inc., Perry Ellis International, Inc., Roxy, TYR Swimsuits, and Zoke. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The rising number of commercial and private swimming pools across the globe catering to the increasing demand for swimwear among consumers that is further escalating the market growth. Moreover, rising disposable income resulting in the purchase of different kinds of swimwear products based on their comfort, activities, and fashion apparels are augmenting the market growth. On the contrary, volatility in the prices of raw material could affect market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of swimwear.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global swimwear market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-user. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Type

Polyester

Nylon

Spandex

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Boys

Girls

Regional Analysis

This section covers swimwear market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global swimwear market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

