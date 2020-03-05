Sustained Release Coatings Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2024

The Sustained Release Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2024. The Sustained Release Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Sustained Release Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Sustained Release Coatings Market

Colorcon (US), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), and Coating Place (US), among others.

The global Sustained Release Coatings Market to grow with a CAGR of +6.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Key Market Trends

North America is the largest sustained release coating market and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Increasing demand for microencapsulated tablets, capsules, and pills are driving the growth of the sustained release coating market. With the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical giants and huge investments for the development of novel drugs and drug delivery systems, the sustained release coating market is expected to grow at a stable rate.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, Colorcon Inc. expanded its coating portfolio by adding a range of modified release products of DuPont’s Aquacoat technology. The product line includes Aquacoat ECD, a colloidal dispersion of ethylcellulose polymer for sustained release. The coatings will be used in both pharmaceutical and nutritional solid dose applications.

In May 2016, Colorcon, Inc. and BASF signed an agreement to strengthen their co-operation in the area of pharmaceutical film coatings. As a part of this agreement, BASF sells its Kollicoat IR Coating Systems product line to Colorcon. Both companies benefitted by combining BASF’s polymer expertise and Colorcon’s formulation and application knowledge.

The Sustained Release Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Sustained Release Coatings Market on the basis of Types are

Tablets

Capsules

Pills

On The basis Of Application, the Global Sustained Release Coatings Market is Segmented into

Pharmaceutical Company

Hospital and Clinic

Other

Regions Are covered By Sustained Release Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Economic Insights:

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

