Sustainable Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry Demand Analysis by Growth and Share Estimation to 2025

Sustainable Packaging Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Sustainable Packaging Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025

Scope of The Report:

Sustainable packaging not only has an essential role in preserving the shelf life of the product but also lowers adverse effect on environment, which is essential with the employment of non-bio degradable plastic substances for packaging. The five R’s of sustainable packaging are: Reduce, Remove, Renew, Recycle, Re-use. Sustainable packaging also lowers the ecological foot print. This in return offers a platform for healthy, ecofriendly, and judicious methodology for packaging.

Sustainable packaging finds its application in almost all industry segments, but mainly it has found a huge stake in the industries such as, FMCG, food & beverages, wholesale, retail trade, and Healthcare. This new idea of packaging has also brought in new dimensions for innovations offering a whole lot of avenues for the players to explore different untapped regions in this market.

The global sustainable packaging market is divided by product type into degradable, recycled, and re-usable. The global sustainable packaging market is divided by material type into paper, plastic, metal, and glass. The global sustainable packaging market is divided by functional type into active, molded pulp, and alternate fiber. The global sustainable packaging market is divided by application into food & beverages, health care, and personal care.

Key Players in the Sustainable Packaging Market Report

The major players included in the global sustainable packaging market forecast are Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi Plc, Tetra Laval International S.A., BASF SE, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, and Sealed Air Corporation.

Sustainable Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Material Type

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

By Process

Recycled content packaging

Reusable packaging

Degradable packaging

By packaging Type

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Packaging Accessories

By Layer Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Application

Food & Beverage packaging

Healthcare packaging

Personal care packaging

Industrial

Others

The Major Driver For This Market Is Rise In Environmental Consciousness Amongst The Users

The major drivers for this market are rise in environmental consciousness amongst the users. Non-biodegradable plastic has established detrimental towards the health of the surrounding, by causing different ill effects such as landfill, soil pollution, and loss in soil fertility. This has affected the recent social scenario. Stringent rules implemented by most of the countries over the employment of plastic bags & carriers.

Nations such as Uganda, Somalia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda Botswana, and Ethiopia all have executed total ban over the employment of plastic bags. The rise in user demand for employment of green packaging for organic foods is also a major booster in the industry. Different firms all over the world such as Hovis has rolled out bread packed employing renewable polyethylene. Dixie Egg Company, Gillette razors, and Wolfgang Puck Coffee have come up with amazing packaging formats. These packaging styles might not only be eco-friendly but also would grab eyes of the user.

Factors such as growing packaging industry, stringent laws regarding sustainability, and change in user preferences towards eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials power the sustainable packaging market.

