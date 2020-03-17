Surveillance Technology Industry (Video surveillance, Audio surveillance, Biometric surveillance) Growth Analysis And 2022 Forecast Report

The Business Research Company’s Surveillance Technology Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The surveillance technology market consists of sales of surveillance technology and related services. Surveillance technologies are used to monitor a place, person or object in a particular geographical location. Surveillance systems are utilized for monitoring activities of workers, traffic and potentially illegal activities. Surveillance technology includes surveillance systems based on video, audio or biometrics.

The effectiveness of surveillance technology in reducing crimes is one of the key drivers for the surveillance technology industry. This is mainly due to high success rate of surveillance systems based on advanced technologies that help in reducing crimes. Most crimes which earlier depended on eye-witness accounts can now be easily solved with the help of surveillance systems such as surveillance camera. For example, according to an article review published in the Journal of Scandinavian Studies in Criminology and Crime Prevention in 2017, CCTVs reduced crime by 24-28% in public streets and urban subway stations.

Global Surveillance Technology Market Segmentation

Global Surveillance Technology Market Segmentation By Type:

Camera Other Hardware Software &Services

Global Surveillance Technology Market Segmentation By Application:

Residential Use Commercial Use Public & Government Infrastructure

Global Surveillance Technology Market Segmentation By Technology:

Video surveillance Audio surveillance Biometric surveillance Others

The surveillance technology market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC market is the largest market for surveillance technology and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Surveillance Technology Market Characteristics Surveillance Technology Market Size And Growth Surveillance Technology Market Segmentation Surveillance Technology Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Surveillance Technology Market China Surveillance Technology Market

……

Surveillance Technology Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Surveillance Technology Market Surveillance Technology Market Trends And Strategies Surveillance Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Surveillance Technology Market are

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Bosch Security Systems

