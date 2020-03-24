Surgical Sutures and Staples Industry Research Report, By Type, By End User Analysis and Region Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Surgical Sutures and Staples Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market

The surgical sutures and staples industry consists of sales of surgical sutures and staples and related services. Surgical sutures and staples are medical devices used by surgeons to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels or any other tissues together after they have been severed during surgery. Sutures and staples hold incised body parts together until they are completely healed. These devices can either be absorbable or non-absorbable. An absorbable suture breaks down in tissue and degrades as a wound or incision heals, while a non-absorbable suture resists the body’s attempt to dissolve it. Non-absorbable sutures must be removed after a surface incision heals.

The increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe is an important driver for the surgical sutures and staples market. This is mainly because surgeries are an important treatment procedure used to repair injury, relieve symptoms, restore function, remove diseased organs or replace anatomical parts of the body. Moreover, surgeries are also performed under emergency conditions such as trauma, fracture and acute infection. For instance, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were 22 million surgeries performed in the US in 2014, out of which 52.7% were in outpatient surgeries.

Surgical Sutures and Staples Market Segmentation

Surgical Sutures and Staples Market By Type:

Surgical Sutures

Surgical Staples

Surgical Sutures and Staples Market By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Surgical Sutures and Staples Market By Surgical Sutures:

Absorbable

Non Absorbable

Surgical Sutures and Staples Market By Surgical Staples:

Disposable Surgical Staplers

Reusable Surgical Staplers

Table Of Content:

Some of the major key players involved in the Surgical Sutures and Staples Market are

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic plc.

North America was the largest region in the surgical sutures and staples market in 2018. The surgical sutures and staples market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

