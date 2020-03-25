Surgical Suture Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During Forecast Period (2020-2025)

Global Endpoint Detection and Response market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) are security solutions designed to help organizations to understand the chain of attack, to detect suspicious activity on endpoints, and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems. EDR delivers automation, data integration, and provides advanced support to organizations data storage systems. The EDR is systems that store endpoint system level behaviors & events, for instance, file, registry, process, memory, and network events.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001296/

Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Company Profiles

Carbon Black, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Digital Guardian

FireEye, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Tripwire, Inc.

Tanium Inc.

Cyberreason Inc.

RSA Security LLC

CounterTack

One of the key trends which will influence the market in coming year is the advancements in EDR such as more focus on adaptive security architecture capabilities in order to emphasize more on integrated security capabilities. The EDR solution is also expected to solve issues such as insider threat and account takeover, which are presently addressed by entity behavior analytics. EDR vendors have not much focused on cloud workload protection, however, acceptance of cloud data storage is increasing owing to which vendors are becoming more inclined towards cloud solution delivery. In past few years, cloud computing services are becoming popular owing to its wide usage, however, it makes them a common target for cyber-attacks by outsiders and insiders.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by component, deployment model, organization size and, vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By vertical segment BFSI accounted for the largest share of the endpoint detection and response market in 2017; whereas, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Endpoint Detection and Response market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Endpoint Detection and Response market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in Endpoint Detection and Response market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to highest penetration of connected technology and considerable threat of cyber breaches leading to rising adoption of Endpoint Detection and Response in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT sector and burgeoning events of cyber-attacks will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for endpoint detection and response market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001296/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Understand new and emerging developments in major region and impact of that on overall market.

Identify key market drivers and restraints in market and to take align business in order to get maximum profit.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in endpoint detection and response market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Helps clients to overcome challenges expected to restrict growth prospects of this market during the forecast period

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.