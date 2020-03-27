Surgical Stapler Market Trends, Key-Players, Application, Share, Revenue, Growth-Analysis & Forecast 2023

The surgical stapler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period. The surgical staplers are specialized medical staplers which can be used as an alternative to statures for the purpose of wound closure. Surgical staplers can be used during minimally invasive image-guided procedures and with the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries the market for surgical staplers is expanding.

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Technological Advances are Propelling the Surgical Stapler Market

In the recent years, there has been a paradigm shift towards the minimally invasive procedures, this trend is primarily due to the advancements in the laparoscopic techniques which are continuously moving toward a scarless surgery. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have been proven to decrease recovery time and minimize the risk of infections when compared to open surgeries. Furthermore, minimally invasive procedures have better cosmetic results which greatly increase the patient compliance. There has been a significant advancement in the field of surgical staplers for minimally invasive surgery recently Medtronic plc launched a surgical stapler Signia(TM) which can measure the tissue variability and can adjust stapler\’s speed and firing force based on it. Recent technological advances coupled with the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures are major factors which are driving the market during the forecast period. Other factors that propel the market include a rise in the number of general and cosmetic surgeries and increasing usage of surgical staplers in bariatric surgery

Increased Risk of Infections and other Adverse Events

Surgical wound closure aims to achieve rapid wound healing and satisfactory cosmetic results while minimizing the risk of infections. Surgical staplers are sometimes preferred in specialty surgeries such as minimally invasive bariatric surgery due to their ease of use and rapid application. But according to some studies, surgical wound closures done through staplers have a high risk of infection. According to a research paper published by Smith et al. in US National Library of Medicine, the risk of developing a superficial wound infection after orthopedic surgery is over three times greater after staple closure than suture closure. Furthermore, the risk of surgical site infection was found out to be four times higher in the case of stapler use during hip surgery. Recently The Medical Journal of Australia updated its guidelines for skin closure in the treatment of hip fractures, and the new guidelines state that superficial wound complication rates are higher for wounds closed with metallic staples than for wounds closed with subcuticular vicryl statures. Through the evidence comes from studies with substantial methodological limitations the higher risk of complications can cause orthopedic surgeons to reconsider their use of staples for wound closure, which in turn can hamper the market growth.

North America Dominates the Surgical Stapler Market

In 2017, North America was the largest regional market in terms of revenue due to a high number of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of insurance coverage and high adoption rate of new healthcare technologies. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries and medical tourism in the developing economies such as India.

Key Developments in the Surgical Stapler Market

Feb 2017: Medtronic Introduces Signia(TM) Stapling System for Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Surgical Stapler Market Major Players: Ethicon, Inc., Medtronic plc, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Purple Surgical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Reach surgical, Inc., Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Grena Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dextera Surgical, Inc., Frankenman International Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company Ltd., and Incisive Surgical, Inc., among others

