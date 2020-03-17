Surgical scalpel Market Anticipated to Cross US$ 575.9 Million by 2025 Involving Top Vendors Integra LifeSciences, Hill-Rom Services, Medicom, PL Medical

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Surgical scalpel Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Material, and End User, the global surgical scalpel market was valued at US$ 575.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 759.4 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global surgical scalpel market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global surgical scalpel market is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years. The technological advancements in various types of surgical in the recent years are expected to bolster the market growth. Among the types, the demand for standard surgical scalpels is considerably high.

Some of the key players operating in the surgical scalpels market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., pfm medical ag., Ansell, Swann Morton Limited, Medicom, PL Medical Co., LLC, Southmedic, and Kai Corporation. and Kai Industries Co., Ltd., among others.

Constant technological developments in surgical scalpels are expected to drive the market’s growth in the coming years. Various manufacturers and researchers have been focusing towards development of novel and better products to be used in surgical procedures. In April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, which has no edge, a sensor-rich sphere at the tip. This innovation enables the scalpel to differentiate between a cancerous and a normal cell type during a surgical procedure.

The market of surgical scalpel is mature in the region of North America owing to safe disposal measures and well as regulatory norms laid down by the government bodies to regulate the disposal of scalpels. Moreover, the presence of various market players in parts of the United States is anticipated to drive the growth of market in North America during the forecast period. However,

The report segments the global surgical scalpel market as follows:

Global Surgical Scalpel Market – By Product

Disposable Surgical Scalpel

Scalpel Blades

Scalpel Handles

Reusable Surgical Scalpel

Scalpel Blades

Scalpel Handles

Accessories

Global Surgical Scalpel Market – By Type

Standard Surgical Scalpels

Safety Surgical Scalpels

Surgical Scalpel Market – By Material

Stainless Steel

High Grade Carbon Steel

Others

Surgical Scalpel Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Nursing Centres

Reference Laboratories

